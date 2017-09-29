Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.50 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.29.

Get Autoliv Inc. alerts:

Shares of Autoliv (ALV) opened at 123.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.12. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $127.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/autoliv-inc-alv-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-cowen-and-company.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In related news, VP Thomas Jonsson sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $134,602.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $250,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 10.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Autoliv by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.