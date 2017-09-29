Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) in a research note released on Thursday. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 465 ($6.25) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.13) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Macquarie reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 444.15 ($5.97).

Get Auto Trader Group PLC alerts:

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON AUTO) traded down 0.13% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 392.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,957 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.66. Auto Trader Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 337.30 and a one year high of GBX 445.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.82 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/auto-trader-group-plc-auto-receives-overweight-rating-from-barclays-plc.html.

Auto Trader Group PLC Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.