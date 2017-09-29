Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Director Sells $509,760.00 in Stock

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Louis G. Lange sold 18,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) opened at 29.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company’s market capitalization is $824.91 million.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.50) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 20,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,459,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 638,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

