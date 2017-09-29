Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.82

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 72,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.
ASMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
The stock’s market cap is $606.00 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,426,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 221.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 107,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.