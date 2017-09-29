Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News stories about Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Armstrong World Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.0894842157959 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE AWI) opened at 51.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

