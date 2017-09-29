Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $460,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Stock

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Synaptics by 64.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Synaptics by 2,784.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 55.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ SYNA) traded up 0.97% on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,913 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.14. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Synaptics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

