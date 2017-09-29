Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 6.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE ACRE) traded down 0.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 16,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had a net margin of 45.06% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/arete-wealth-advisors-llc-invests-397000-in-ares-commercial-real-estate-corporation-acre.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.