Arconic Inc (ARNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Arconic’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Longbow Research raised shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Arconic to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Arconic Inc alerts:

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) traded down 1.61% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,820 shares. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.29 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/arconic-inc-arnc-earns-buy-rating-from-seaport-global-securities.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Arconic news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $368,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,790.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,660.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,310 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. grew its holdings in Arconic by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.