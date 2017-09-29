Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Holdings Maintained by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 0.583% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.915. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,406 shares. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.100 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

