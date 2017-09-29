Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) Shares Bought by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550,313 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 7.5% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 17.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $869,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE APO) traded down 0.717% on Friday, reaching $30.172. The company had a trading volume of 215,273 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.818 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Global Management, LLC has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $432.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, LLC will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 100,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,761,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,399,918 shares of company stock worth $39,210,819. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

