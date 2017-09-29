Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

News stories about Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apogee Enterprises earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.4082551988029 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ APOG) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 360,782 shares. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $343.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome L. Davis sold 18,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $1,029,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

