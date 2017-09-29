Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,134,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,703,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,701 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 112,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation by 283.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 317,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation by 36.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE ANH) opened at 6.05 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $590.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) (both Agency MBS and Non-Agency MBS), residential mortgage loans and residential rental properties.

