Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 68.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ ANIK) opened at 58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.65. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 14,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $710,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles H. Sherwood sold 63,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,240,351.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,266.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

