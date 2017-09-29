BidaskClub lowered shares of Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANDV. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday. Howard Weil lowered Andeavor from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Andeavor in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andeavor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Andeavor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Andeavor alerts:

Andeavor (NASDAQ ANDV) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.15. 1,384,191 shares of the company traded hands. Andeavor has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/andeavor-andv-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.