Analyzing Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) & Its Peers

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer Hardware” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Key Tronic Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 1.20% 5.08% 2.41% Key Tronic Corporation Competitors 4.03% 10.45% 6.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Key Tronic Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Key Tronic Corporation Competitors 312 1524 3205 125 2.61

Key Tronic Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies have a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Key Tronic Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Key Tronic Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Key Tronic Corporation has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Tronic Corporation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation $467.80 million $16.78 million 13.75 Key Tronic Corporation Competitors $21.04 billion $4.38 billion 20.54

Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic Corporation. Key Tronic Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Key Tronic Corporation competitors beat Key Tronic Corporation on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Key Tronic Corporation Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service. The Company provides EMS services, such as product design, surface mount technologies (SMT) and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), tool making, precision plastic molding, sheet metal fabrication, liquid injection molding, complex assembly, automated tape winding, prototype design and full product assembly. The Company’s manufacturing operations are located in Oakdale, Minnesota; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Corinth, Mississippi; Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and foreign manufacturing operations in Juarez, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.

