Analyzing E-House (China) Holdings Limited (EJ) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NYSE: EJ) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) are both financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares E-House (China) Holdings Limited and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-House (China) Holdings Limited -15.06% -15.54% -10.97% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 3.13% 2.28% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for E-House (China) Holdings Limited and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-House (China) Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.50%. Given Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is more favorable than E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

Volatility and Risk

E-House (China) Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E-House (China) Holdings Limited and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E-House (China) Holdings Limited N/A N/A N/A $0.09 75.45 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings $725.90 million 2.93 $234.50 million $0.18 103.34

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than E-House (China) Holdings Limited. E-House (China) Holdings Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. E-House (China) Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings pays out 377.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E-House (China) Holdings Limited has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings beats E-House (China) Holdings Limited on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E-House (China) Holdings Limited

E-House (China) Holdings Limited is a real estate services company. The Company’s segments include real estate online services, real estate brokerage services, real estate information and consulting services, community value-added services and other services. It provides real estate online services, including e-commerce, online advertising and listing services; real estate brokerage services, including primary real estate agency services and secondary real estate brokerage services; real estate information and consulting services; community value-added services, and other services, including real estate advertising services, real estate promotional event services and real estate financial services. It provides online-to-offline and real estate services. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications.

About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan. The Company’s segments include KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). KW Investments invests in multifamily, residential and commercial properties, as well as loans secured by real estate. IMRES provides real estate-related services to investors and lenders, with a focus on financial institution-based clients. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property globally, including 25,943 multifamily rental units.

