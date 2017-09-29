Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (APEMY, ASHTY, CHK, CHPTY, EGN, GEVO, GILD, GLBL, GLRE, GNUS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 29th:

Aperam (NASDAQ:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

Ashtead Group (NASDAQ:ASHTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (NASDAQ:CHPTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates as a pharmaceutical group in China. Its bulk drug products include vitamin C, penicillin G and 7-ACA. The Company is also a major manufacturer of antibiotic finished drugs such as penicillin and cephalosporin products. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, formerly known as China Pharmaceutical Group Limited, is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. “

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TerraForm Global, Inc. is a diversified renewable energy company. It owns and operates clean energy projects consists of solar, wind and hydro-electric generation assets. The Company’s project resides primarily in China, Brazil, India, South Africa, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru, Uruguay, Malaysia and Thailand. TerraForm Global, Inc. is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Greenlight Reinsurance (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GREENLIGHT CAPITAL REINSURANCE LTD. is an AM Best A- (Excellent) rated specialty property and casualty reinsurance company based in the Cayman Islands. The Company provides a variety of custom-tailored reinsurance solutions to the insurance, risk retention group, captive and financial marketplaces. Greenlight Re selectively offers customized reinsurance solutions in markets where capacity and alternatives are limited. With a focus on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re’s assets are managed according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that complements the Company’s business goal of long-term growth in book value per share. “

Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Henderson Land Development (NASDAQ:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.