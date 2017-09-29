Analysts Set TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Target Price at $7.00

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded TransAlta Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE TAC) remained flat at $5.85 on Friday. 5,407 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.72. TransAlta Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from TransAlta Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TransAlta Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in TransAlta Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TransAlta Corporation by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta Corporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta Corporation by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta Corporation

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

