Analysts Set MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co dropped their target price on MYR Group from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

In related news, VP Gerald B. Jr. Engen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerald B. Jr. Engen sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $37,522.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $632,034. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MYR Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group (MYRG) traded up 1.07% on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,793 shares. The company has a market cap of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services. The Company performs construction services in two segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D), and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). The Company provides C&I electrical contracting services to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers in the western and northeastern United States and western Canada.

