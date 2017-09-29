Analysts Set Expectations for MAM Software Group, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (MAMS)

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAM Software Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MAM Software Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) opened at 6.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. MAM Software Group has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.09.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc (MAM) is a technology holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based business and on premise management solutions for the auto parts, tires and vertical distribution industries. Its segments include MAM UK and MAM NA. It operates through three subsidiaries: MAM Software, Inc (MAM NA), MAM Software Limited (MAM Ltd.) and Origin Software Solutions Ltd.

