Analysts Set Encana Corporation (ECA) Price Target at $13.20

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

ECA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Encana Corporation from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Encana Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Encana Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Encana Corporation alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 186,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc now owns 12,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Encana Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Encana Corporation (ECA) Price Target at $13.20” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/analysts-set-encana-corporation-eca-price-target-at-13-20.html.

Shares of Encana Corporation (ECA) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,689,595 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Encana Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Encana Corporation had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encana Corporation will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Encana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Encana Corporation Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.