Analysts Set CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) Price Target at $9.00

CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUI. ValuEngine cut shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of CUI Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Croft Leominster Inc. lifted its stake in CUI Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. now owns 153,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CUI Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 267,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 514,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CUI Global by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 165,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) traded up 3.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 50,116 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $77.47 million. CUI Global has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. CUI Global’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CUI Global will post ($0.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

