Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Aimia from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded Aimia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aimia from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their target price on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Aimia Inc alerts:

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/analysts-set-aimia-inc-aim-price-target-at-3-81.html.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) traded down 2.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,645 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company’s market cap is $376.20 million. Aimia has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc is a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company’s segments include Americas Coalitions, International Coalitions, Global Loyalty Solutions (GLS), and Corporate and Other. Within the Americas Coalitions segment, the Company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, which is Canada’s coalition loyalty program, and its Canadian non-platform based loyalty services business.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.