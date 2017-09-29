Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Willbros Group (WG)

Willbros Group (NYSE: WG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2017 – Willbros Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gas and power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage. “

9/22/2017 – Willbros Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2017 – Willbros Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2017 – Willbros Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2017 – Willbros Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2017 – Willbros Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Willbros Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2017 – Willbros Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/16/2017 – Willbros Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1.25 to $1.35. They now have an “underperformer” rating on the stock.

8/2/2017 – Willbros Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Willbros Group, Inc. (NYSE WG) traded down 2.006% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.175. 185,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $200.98 million. Willbros Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.61 million. Willbros Group had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willbros Group, Inc. will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willbros Group, Inc is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil and gas and power industries with offerings that primarily include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada. The Company provides services through operating subsidiaries.

