Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barclays PLC’s FY2017 Earnings (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Barclays PLC had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCS. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Barclays PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Barclays PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) opened at 10.34 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $44.08 billion. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barclays PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,187,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,198,000 after buying an additional 2,300,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,893,000 after buying an additional 1,279,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,904,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,533,000 after buying an additional 724,794 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,322,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,182,000 after buying an additional 577,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,986,000 after buying an additional 521,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

