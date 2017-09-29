Analysts Expect Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) will announce $2.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finjan Holdings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $2.45 million. Finjan Holdings posted sales of $1.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Finjan Holdings will report full-year sales of $2.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.51 million to $76.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.75 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Finjan Holdings.

Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Finjan Holdings had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 169.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNJN. TheStreet cut shares of Finjan Holdings from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Finjan Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $62,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,826 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Bcpi sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $127,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,993 over the last 90 days. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $5,459,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN) traded up 2.17% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 118,228 shares of the company traded hands. Finjan Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Finjan Holdings Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

