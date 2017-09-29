Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,062,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 260,288 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ AMPH) opened at 17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.34 and a beta of 1.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,844 shares in the company, valued at $501,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/amphastar-pharmaceuticals-inc-amph-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.