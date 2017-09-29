Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,803 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Moody’s Corporation worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation during the first quarter worth $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation during the first quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation during the second quarter worth $200,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) opened at 138.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $138.64.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.78 million. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 167.31% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 61,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $7,599,101.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $5,834,220.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,716,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,098 shares of company stock worth $19,499,500 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Moody’s Corporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

Moody’s Corporation Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

