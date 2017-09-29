Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.02 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 42.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after purchasing an additional 224,642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) opened at 173.38 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.29 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.95.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $209.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.67 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 1,848 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $318,927.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,545.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,627 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $4,192,254.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,457 shares in the company, valued at $57,785,765.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $47,777,389. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.
