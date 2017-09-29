Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.02 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 42.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after purchasing an additional 224,642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/ameriprise-financial-inc-has-24-02-million-position-in-tyler-technologies-inc-tyl.html.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) opened at 173.38 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.29 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $209.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.67 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 1,848 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $318,927.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,545.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,627 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $4,192,254.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,457 shares in the company, valued at $57,785,765.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $47,777,389. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.