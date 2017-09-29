Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,845 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Copart worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ CPRT) opened at 34.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

