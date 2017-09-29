American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Position Reduced by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower Corporation (REIT) were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 599,523 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $148.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.75). American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $1,379,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $4,960,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,747 shares of company stock worth $9,954,943. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Tower Corporation (REIT) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.58.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

