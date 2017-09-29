American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) Stake Maintained by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC held its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,452 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. American Outdoor Brands Corporation accounts for about 3.2% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,992,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,157,000 after purchasing an additional 146,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,185,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr upgraded American Outdoor Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.03 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) remained flat at $15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 262,542 shares. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.11.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $129.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corporation will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

