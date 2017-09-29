American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,884 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of American Financial Group worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 153.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $155,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) traded down 0.284% on Friday, reaching $103.615. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,930 shares. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.678 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post $6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 25,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $2,606,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,051 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $215,108.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

