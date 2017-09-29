American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,260 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 342,969 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group makes up about 0.9% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.16% of American Airlines Group worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the airline’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,003.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $162,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 2,165,117 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.98. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

