Amarillo National Bank Has $964,000 Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Amarillo National Bank maintained its position in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 target price on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Iberia Capital downgraded Schlumberger N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund purchased 2,800 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,494 shares. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,538.58%.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

