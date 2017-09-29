Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,086 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 1,661.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,590,000 after buying an additional 8,221,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,250,000 after buying an additional 599,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,685,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,057,000 after buying an additional 266,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,991,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after buying an additional 234,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,433,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) opened at 64.17 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Amdocs Limited had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs Limited’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Amdocs Limited Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

