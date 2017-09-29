Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,215 Shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hexcel Corporation were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel Corporation alerts:

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL) opened at 57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Hexcel Corporation had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Hexcel Corporation’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Hexcel Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/amalgamated-bank-purchases-3215-shares-of-hexcel-corporation-hxl.html.

Hexcel Corporation Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.