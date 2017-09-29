Amalgamated Bank Has $928,000 Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE AGO) opened at 38.23 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 61.25%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 6.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/amalgamated-bank-has-928000-stake-in-assured-guaranty-ltd-ago.html.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.