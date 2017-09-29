Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ: ASPS) is one of 25 public companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Altisource Portfolio Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0.60% 82.95% 8.76% Altisource Portfolio Solutions Competitors 4.22% 14.44% 3.10%

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $982.54 million $148.76 million 92.72 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Competitors $1.67 billion $167.91 million 33.74

Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Competitors 130 435 680 19 2.47

Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.81%. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions peers beat Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Mortgage Services segment provides loan servicers, originators, rental property investors and real estate consumers with products, services and technologies. The Financial Services segment provides collection services to debt originators and servicers and customer relationship management services. The Technology Services segment provides software and data analytics solutions that support management of mortgage and real estate activities and marketplace transactions across mortgage and real estate lifecycles and information technology infrastructure management services.

