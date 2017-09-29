Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.3% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $940.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,258.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/alphabet-inc-googl-shares-sold-by-parkwood-llc.html.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $973.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,608 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $939.49 and its 200 day moving average is $928.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $743.59 and a 52 week high of $1,008.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.