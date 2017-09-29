Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,760 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Generac Holdlings worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdlings by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its holdings in Generac Holdlings by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdlings by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Generac Holdlings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac Holdlings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac Holdlings Inc. alerts:

In other Generac Holdlings news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,911 shares in the company, valued at $37,282,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $563,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Generac Holdlings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Generac Holdlings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC) opened at 45.62 on Friday. Generac Holdlings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Generac Holdlings had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdlings Inc. will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/alliancebernstein-l-p-raises-position-in-generac-holdlings-inc-gnrc.html.

About Generac Holdlings

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Holdlings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac Holdlings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.