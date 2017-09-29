Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Qiagen N.V. worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen N.V. during the first quarter worth $103,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen N.V. during the first quarter worth $114,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen N.V. during the second quarter worth $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen N.V. during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Qiagen N.V. by 419.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Commerzbank Ag reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiagen N.V. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiagen N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened at 31.44 on Friday. Qiagen N.V. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.09 million. Qiagen N.V. had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen N.V. Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

