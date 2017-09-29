Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is one of 98 public companies in the “Business Support Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alliance Data Systems Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 3 7 10 0 2.35 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Competitors 745 2106 2695 84 2.38

Alliance Data Systems Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $253.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies have a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 6.77% 59.67% 3.74% Alliance Data Systems Corporation Competitors -126.71% -182.31% -5.58%

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation $7.41 billion $1.47 billion 25.23 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Competitors $1.12 billion $179.78 million 21.54

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The Company operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, which provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs through the Company’s Canadian AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty Group B.V. (BrandLoyalty); Epsilon, which provides end-to-end, integrated direct marketing solutions, and Card Services, which provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections and marketing services for the Company’s private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

