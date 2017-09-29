Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) opened at 10.55 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1165 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. during the second quarter worth $119,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. by 21.3% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. during the first quarter worth $214,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

