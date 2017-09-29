Albany International Corporation (AIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.03

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.03 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 69,892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albany International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.36). Albany International Corporation had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $215.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Albany International Corporation’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Albany International Corporation news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $921,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corporation Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

