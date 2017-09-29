Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141,609 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Air Transport Services Group worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) opened at 24.89 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.69 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, Director Richard M. Baudouin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $175,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations.

