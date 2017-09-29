AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AGCO Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AGCO Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGCO Corporation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.14.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.88. 237,500 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.88. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. AGCO Corporation had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

In other AGCO Corporation news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 15,000 shares of AGCO Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $1,076,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,533.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 750 shares of AGCO Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $49,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,921,390. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 2,706.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,938,000 after buying an additional 6,296,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,665,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,774,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,969,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after buying an additional 866,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 306,505 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

