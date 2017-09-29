Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $82.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Aflac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation cut Aflac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Get Aflac Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Aflac (NYSE AFL) opened at 82.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/aflac-incorporated-afl-cut-to-sell-at-citigroup-inc.html.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Hudson sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $107,129.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 298,646 shares in the company, valued at $25,035,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,279 shares of company stock worth $2,611,959 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 1,750.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561,116 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Aflac by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,483,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,414 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1,351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,980,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,415 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,186,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.