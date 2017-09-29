Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 204,421 Shares of Stock

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 204,421 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $1,253,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 57,401 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $349,572.09.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,365 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $202,859.20.

On Monday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,165 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $219,883.20.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 55,529 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $335,395.16.

On Friday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,600 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $346,392.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 129,083 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $801,605.43.

On Friday, September 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 93,468 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $577,632.24.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,934 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $91,844.10.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,900 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $17,835.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,999 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $18,503.83.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,806 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 100,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

