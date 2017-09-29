Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a top pick rating and set a $13.74 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) opened at 12.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.06 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ahmed Yahia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $1,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,962.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $143,727.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,811.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,074,793 shares of company stock worth $21,024,000,026,636,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

